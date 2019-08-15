TMC to survey sites and count newly planted saplings

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:52 IST

With the general body of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) raising questions over the survival of trees planted in the past few years, the garden authority is now planning to revisit the plantation sites and count the surviving trees.

The general body had rejected the proposal to plant two lakh saplings in the city, claiming that the corporation should first show the aromatic trees, which they claim they planted in Daighar by spending ₹9 crore.

Mayor Meenakshi Shinde said, “TMC is planning to plant curry leaves, spices and herbal trees along the roads. This is not feasible. I have asked them to organise a site visit to the aromatic plantation site. If the saplings have survived, we will think of approving the proposal.”

The garden department said the allegations are baseless.

Deputy municipal commissioner Omprakash Divate said, “We have a report of the state government’s social forestry department, saying that 97 per cent of the trees planted have survived. This is a third party report and not by our department. Since there are doubts, we will organise a site visit to the plantation locations.”

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:52 IST