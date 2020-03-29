TMC warns doctors who shut clinics

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:10 IST

Despite Thane Municipal Corporation’s directives, doctors have not opened their clinics in Thane, Kalwa and Mumbra. The civic authority has said action will be taken against doctors who keep their clinics closed. Dinkar Desai, president of Indian Medical Association, said, “We tried keeping clinics open but there were no patients. People are scared of visiting private clinics.” Desai added that most doctors are giving consultations over phone. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “We will conduct a survey to check if clinics are open.”