TMC warns housing societies against flouting lockdown rules

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 20:35 IST
All housing societies in Thane have got a notice from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), asking them to ensure that no resident flouts lockdown. If anyone is seen flouting rules, the chairman and secretary of the housing society will be held responsible.

“We have noticed residents stepping out for morning walks or buying essentials without wearing mask. We have chalked out guidelines which every housing society has to follow,” said Vijay Singhal, TMC commissioner.

No resident should go out without wearing a mask. No one should loiter in the common areas, parking, terrace or refuge areas. No one should mistreat Covid positive patients or their families. The society members have to ensure that anyone flouting these rules be given a warning first. If anyone repeats, the society has to register a complaint with the local police.

