TMC yet to decide on reopening of schools

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:20 IST

While the state government has asked schools to reopen from June 15 in areas which are not red zones, Thane Municipal Corporation is yet to decide on the same. TMC plans to continue online classes for the time being for private schools. “We are not ready to allow children to attend schools. Moreover, some of the school premises are also being used as quarantine centres. We would recommend schools within TMC jurisdiction to continue with online classes. However, we are yet to decide on how to begin classes of the next academic year for civic school students,” said Rajesh Kankal, education officer, TMC.

As it is difficult for students from civic schools to have provisions of a proper internet connection and smartphone access, it is not easy to provide online classes. “For students of Class 9 and 10, we may provide tablets so that they can begin with their studies and will not miss out on the academics in any way. We are yet to take a call on the same,” said an officer from TMC, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, most private schools have started preparing teachers, for teaching online, “We have to make slight changes in the curriculum based on how it can be taught online and teachers have started working on this. Schools are also exchanging notes and ideas on how to go about teaching the students from younger sections, especially, in state board schools where there are around 50 to 60 students in a class,” said RJ Rajput, principal MH High School and Junior College. Rajput is also the Chairman of Thane Principal’s Association.