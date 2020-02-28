e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / TMT committee polls will be unopposed

TMT committee polls will be unopposed

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:51 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Two people, who had filed nominations for Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) elections, have withdrawn their nomination. This means elections will be unopposed as 12 candidates are in the fray for 12 seats of the transport committee.

Six from Shiv Sena, four from NCP and two from BJP have filed their nomination.

The Congress has withdrawn their candidature while one Sena candidate too has withdrawn their nomination, leaving an additional seat for NCP.

The election for TMT committee is slated for March 4, which will now be unopposed.

A TMC official said, “Shiv Sena candidate Rajendra Mahadik and Congress candidate Ram Bhosale have withdrawn their nominations. There are now 12 candidates for the 12 seats in the committee. The election is now merely a formality.”

The Congress has staked their claims to the seat despite not having enough corporators in the municipal corporation.

This had led to tension among the BJP, who would have been voted out if there would be elections.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities