TMT committee polls will be unopposed

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:51 IST

Two people, who had filed nominations for Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) elections, have withdrawn their nomination. This means elections will be unopposed as 12 candidates are in the fray for 12 seats of the transport committee.

Six from Shiv Sena, four from NCP and two from BJP have filed their nomination.

The Congress has withdrawn their candidature while one Sena candidate too has withdrawn their nomination, leaving an additional seat for NCP.

The election for TMT committee is slated for March 4, which will now be unopposed.

A TMC official said, “Shiv Sena candidate Rajendra Mahadik and Congress candidate Ram Bhosale have withdrawn their nominations. There are now 12 candidates for the 12 seats in the committee. The election is now merely a formality.”

The Congress has staked their claims to the seat despite not having enough corporators in the municipal corporation.

This had led to tension among the BJP, who would have been voted out if there would be elections.