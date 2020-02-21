TMT commuters to get more, better bus services

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:05 IST

Thane Municipal Transport (TMT), which had received flak for proposing bus fare hike last week, has not announced any increase in fare in its budget estimate. Instead, it has promised commuters more bus services.

TMT will increase its services on feeder routes and sell over 70 scrap buses to increase revenue.

TMT committee member has claimed that the administration has listed the same issues which have been tabled in the budget for the past two to three years. The committee members also urged officials to take over the TMT plots as this will help them increase revenue.

This week, TMT tabled a budget of ₹438.86 crore for 2020-21, which is less than the previous estimate of ₹476.12 crore, by more than ₹37 crore.

TMT manager Sandeep Malvi said that this year they have decreased the funds demand from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), so the budget estimate has decreased.

“There are more than 70 buses which are more than 10 years old and are lying defunct. The scrap buses will be sold and replaced with 50 mini and mini post vans (air-conditioned) and 100 midi buses by June 2020. The buses will ply on feeder routes. We will add 30 Tejaswini buses, 20 of which will be operational in a week,” said Malvi.

TMT has 467 buses in its fleet — this includes 277 TMT-owned buses, out which only 110 buses are in working condition. A total of 190 buses run on contract basis.

A TMT official said, “We have 160 scrap buses. Out of these, we are planning to repair 103 buses and run them on contract basis. Only 70 buses will be scrapped,” added TMT official.

TMT plans to run 450 buses daily. Malvi said, “The mini post van (air-conditioned) and midi buses will help ease congestion. They will be fast and will occupy less space compared to the regular buses. They will be introduced in congested areas such as Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbawdi and Teen Hath Naka. A survey of the routes will be conducted to finalise the routes.”

TMT officials said around 125 women conductors have completed their training and they will be deployed on Tejaswini buses soon.

The transport body will open an enquiry window near SATIS bridge so that commuters will easily get information on bus routes and schedules.

Last year, TMT demanded ₹350 crore from the TMC as grants, but only Rs130 crore was given.

This year, TMT has demanded ₹291.4 crore grant, which is ₹37 crore less compared to last year. Malvi said TMT has reduced the amount of money spent for each bus from ₹111 per kilometre to ₹98 per km.

This was done by plying buses in good condition instead of the rickety old buses which need more maintenance.

Committee members said there were around 8 issues which are being tabled every year for the past three years.

“Among them are adding more electric and Tejaswini buses, concession on TMT tickets for students, senior citizens and physically challenged. The committee has suggested them to take over TMT plots for more revenue. We have also demanded ‘Shiv bhojan’ for TMT employees,” said Rajesh More, TMT committee member.

Commuters said demanded a proper awareness on Tejaswini buses as most women still are unaware about the service.

Divya Naik, 37, a passenger from Sawarkar Nagar, Thane, said. “Many women do not know about the special buses as there is not enough information or awareness on routes and timings. There should be informative boards on each bus stop.”

Commuters have also demanded proper bus stops.

Shailesh Bhave, 58, a passenger from Teen Haat Naka, Thane, said, “TMT should spend money on repairing bus stops as most of them are in pathetic condition. The bus stops are also encroached upon by autorickshaws and illegal parking, making it difficult to board the bus.”