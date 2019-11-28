e-paper
TMT likely to hike bus fare by 20%

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:51 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) commuters will likely have to shell out more for bus tickets, as Thane civic body will table a proposal to hike bus fare by 20%. The proposal will be put forth in the coming general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Earlier, the same proposal floated by TMT committee was rejected considering the Lok Sabha elections. However, the corporation has now geared up to get a clearance in the TMC general body meeting scheduled to be held next month.

TMT had announced the 20% hike in fare during while presenting their annual budget this year.

“The annual budget of total ₹476.12 crore was announced, along with the proposal to hike fare, in 2019-20 budget. The hike will add ₹9.35 crore to TMT’s income, annually,” said a TMT official.

“If the 20% hike is implemented, TMT bus fares will increase between ₹2 and ₹12, while the fare of air-conditioned buses will increase by ₹5. However, the proposal needs to be passed in the civic body meeting first,” the official added.

The citizens, however, are unhappy with the announcement as TMT has not brought in any major change or improvement in its services.

“We strongly oppose the fare hike. Every year, they give assurance that they would provide TT commuters with better facilities, but to no avail. On the other hand, they have without fail hiked the fare,” said Smita Joshi, 45, a citizen of Panchpakhadi, Thane and a daily commuter.

“Facilities like hi-tech bus stops, setting up more public toilets, increasing the TMT fleet are still only on paper. Even this year, the civic body failed to fulfil their promise to improve TMT bus services. Hence, a fare hike will not be supported by the citizens,” said Nitin Vaidya, 55, a regular commuter from Hiranandani Estate, Thane.

About TMT

TMT Budget: ₹476.12 crore

TMC funds: ₹298.41 crore

Total Buses: 350

Buses on roads per day: 295 (including 25-AC buses)

Annual Revenue earned through tickets: ₹139.21 crore

No. of commuters: around 3 lakh

No. of Routes: 74

No. of Bus stops: 470

