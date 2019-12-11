To help out Delhi-Meerut e-way commuters, NHAI plans FASTag camps in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 19:15 IST

Ghaziabad: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started holding camps in different areas of Ghaziabad and Hapur from where residents and commuters can obtain FASTags.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently postponed the date of implementation of FASTags on National Highway (NH) toll plazas to December 15 from the earlier date of December 1. In order to save on fuel, time and to ensure seamless traffic movement, the Ministry has launched National Electronic Toll Collection program (NETC) which provides for the collection of user fee through FASTags based on RFID technology.

It has also been decided that all lanes (except one lane on each side) at toll plazas shall be declared ‘FASTag lanes’ by December 1, which has now been postponed to December 15.

The NHAI officials said the camps will be organised from December 11 to 15, and residents can get the tags on furnishing copies of their Aadhaar, and registration certificate of the vehicle.

The camps have been proposed at Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Maidan on December 12, at Food Plaza in Modinagar and Arya Samaj Mandir (Chandi Road) in Pilkhuwa on December 13, at Ganga Shopping Complex in Sector 16, Vasundhara, and Block E, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, on December 14 and at Dadabadi in Hapur on December 15.

“Most commuters on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) will be using FASTags. FASTags will enable the automatic deduction of toll fee at plazas and the waiting time considerably reduce. We have planned several toll plazas in the region under the DME project,” RP Singh, project director (NHAI), said.

Under the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project, the NHAI has planned several toll plazas near Dasna in Ghaziabad, Chhajarsi in Pilkhuwa, one on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Dasna, Bhojpur in Ghaziabad and the exit point of DME in Meerut.

The phase 1 of DME starts from Akshardham in Delhi to UP Gate, while phase 2 is proposed from UP Gate to Dasna. From Dasna, the 22km up to Hapur is under phase 3, while phase 4 spans 32km from Hapur to Meerut.

“The toll plaza in Dasna will have 10 lanes and will have three exit lanes to Hapur and another five lanes to Meerut. There will be one additional lane each side which will be for FASTag and cash payments. The next plaza on phase 4 will be on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway while the other one will be in Bhojpur and finally at the exit point in Meerut. Under phase 3, we have a single toll in Chhajarsi which will have 18 lanes,” Singh said.

According to officials, a commuter who takes the DME from Akshardham, will encounter the first toll in Dasna, which is at a distance of about 27km.

In case the commuter travels from Akshardham on the highway lanes to Hapur, (s)he will have to pay a toll only at Chhajarsi, which is about 40km from Akshardham.

“The Dasna toll will further lead the commuter towards Meerut and the six-lane access controlled expressway (phase 4) will have three more plazas on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Bhojpur and, finally, in Meerut. While travelling on phase 4, commuters will have to pay a toll on a per kilometre of distance travelled basis,” Singh added.