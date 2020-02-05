Told not to block traffic flow, 4 assault two cops in Ludhiana village

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:22 IST

Four men allegedly assaulted two police personnel after they were told to not create hurdles in traffic movement in Daad village on Tuesday evening.

While two of the men were arrested on the spot, their two accomplices managed to escape.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, residents of Thakkarwal village, while the accused who managed to escape are Teerath Singh and Amarjit Singh. Assistant sub-inspector Nirmal Singh said he was posted on traffic duty near Gurdwara Bhai Bala Sahib in Daad village as a fair was organised in the area. After the fair got over, he came to the village intersection to manage the traffic flow.

Meanwhile, four men turned up at the intersection and started creating hurdles in the traffic movement. Sensing a traffic chaos, his colleague Kulveer Raj asked the men to leave. After one hour, the accused returned to the intersection, allegedly in an inebriated condition.

The ASI said the accused attacked him and tore his uniform and when Kulveer Raj tried to save him, they thrashed him also. He immediately called the police who nabbed two of the accused, while the other two fled.

Acting on Singh’s complaint, police have booked the four accused under Sections 186 (punishment for voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the India Penal Code at the Sadar police station. Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the remaining accused.

Khaki under attack

January 22: An ASI was assaulted by a couple, allegedly after they were issued a challan for not wearing helmet near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal.

December 14, 2019: Police arrested a Daad resident for reportedly thrashing a traffic ASI for issuing him a challan for triple-riding in Model Town.

October 3, 2019: A Model Colony resident assaulted a traffic cop while he was issuing him a challan for jumping light.

September 3, 2019: A car occupant manhandled a traffic ASI for issuing a challan and also torn his uniform near Kaka marriage palace on GT road.

April 19, 2019: Police arrested a man for thrashing a traffic cop and tearing his uniform. However, two of his accomplices had managed to escape. The accused had claimed that he was a scribe, but failed to prove his credentials.