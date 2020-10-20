e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Tonnes of flowers at Kalyan APMC market thrown away for want of buyers

Tonnes of flowers at Kalyan APMC market thrown away for want of buyers

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:09 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

Tonnes of flowers that arrived at Kalyan’s APMC market for sale this Navratri were found thrown away at the market premises on Monday morning. Flower vendors who usually sell tonnes of flowers during Navratri and Diwali festivals claimed that lack of buyers due to the pandemic has affected their business badly this year.

Tonnes of marigold and sevanthi flowers were thrown away by vendors due to lack of sale.

“This year, there is no business as temples are shut and no celebrations are happening. Even the amount of flowers that arrived at the market was only 50 per cent this time as many flowers were spoiled due to rains. Whatever arrived in the market could not be sold due to very less buyers and had to be dumped,” said a 40-year-old flower vendor from the market who did not wish to be named.

In order to sell the flowers, the vendors also reduced the cost of the flowers drastically from ₹80 to ₹20 per kilo.

Every year, a day before Dussehra, around 400-500 people visit the market for flowers all the way from Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Shahad and other areas. As soon as the Navratri festival begins, the Kalyan APMC market is ready with lot varieties of flowers which is used through the festival and during the rituals for Dussehra festival.

“Every year people come to the market to purchase flowers at wholesale rates. However, this time, only retail flower vendors came to buy flowers in fewer quantities,” added the vendor.

Satish Fulare, 41, who has been selling flowers at the market since last the 25 years, claimed that more than the vendors, the farmers were worse affected.

“I bring one or two trucks comprising around 1,500-2,000 kg of flowers to the market. Half of the flowers had to be thrown away like many other vendors at the market. More than the vendors, the farmers are worse hit due to the lockdown and the rains. People did not visit the market due to lockdown and lack of transportation,” said Fulare, who gets flowers from all over India including Bengaluru, Akola, Coimbatore and Madurai.

“The prices of the flowers were reduced from ₹80-₹100 per kg to ₹10-₹20 so that they could be sold. Even then, the sale was poor and we had to throw them away,” added Fulare.

Meanwhile, on Monday, at least 25 trucks of flowers arrived at the market.

top news
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Over 77% non-Covid-19 ICUs in Delhi now occupied, data shows
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
Covid update: HC on Bengal pandals; FM on fresh stimulus; Haj 2021 update
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In