Home / Cities / Top Lucknow jeweller injured after shots fired at him, assailants flee

Top Lucknow jeweller injured after shots fired at him, assailants flee

The jeweller was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), the police official added.

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Lucknow commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey, along with other senior officials, rushed to examine the spot and investigation was on. (Representative photo)
Lucknow commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey, along with other senior officials, rushed to examine the spot and investigation was on. (Representative photo)
         

The owner of a chain of old city jewellery stores, Badri Jewellers, was shot at by car-borne assailants in Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow on Wednesday night, police officials said.

A senior police officer privy to the case, said the jeweller, Abhishek Kesarwani, suffered a bullet wound on his shoulder when he, along with his wife, was returning to his Chowk residence in a car from his newly opened outlet in Vikas Nagar around 10pm.

He said the victim so far had not reported any loot, but multiple police teams were deployed to scan CCTVs installed in nearby areas.

The jeweller was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), the police official added.

Sources, however, said the assailants took away a bag after shooting the jeweller.

Lucknow commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey, along with other senior officials, rushed to examine the spot and investigation was on when reports last came in.

