Tough road ahead likely for Congress-NCP in Satara district

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:10 IST

PUNE PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has connected with the masses in Satara district and built a strong base in the last five years in spite of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) dominating the district from past many decades.

Defections from Congress and NCP have also been a concern for the alliance, according to political analysts.

During the Lok Sabha elections this year, Congress district president Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar joined the BJP and becamethe member of Parliament (MP) from Madha constituency.

NCP member of legislative assembly (MLA) Shivendraraje Bhosale joined the BJP, soon Satara MP Udyanraje Bhosale followed in his footsteps and resigned from MP’s post and joined the BJP.

Atul Bhosale who is contesting from Karad assembly constituency, on a BJP ticket, said, “Maharashtra will be surprised with the results of Satara district on October 24. People have now realised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are the ones who will bring development in the state and Satara district.”

Prithviraj Chavan, who is the Congress candidate from Karad, said, “BJP is using all its weapons to weaken the opposition parties. They are targeting NCP and Congress leaders and pressurising and threatening them to join BJP. But in spite of defections from the party I am sure Satara district will remain with Congress-NCP.”

