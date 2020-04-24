Tough to test 12 lakh people, but we’re identifying people with flu symptoms, says Chandigarh health director

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 00:36 IST

With Chandigarh declared a containment zone, recording 27 Covid-19 cases, of which 14 have been treated and discharged, Dr Gajinder Dewan, director, health services, Chandigarh, speaks to Amanjeet Singh Salyal about the challenges faced, future plans and level of preparedness to tackle the pandemic.

What is the health department’s assessment of the present and future situation?

Compared to other countries we are in a better position. We have to keep our fingers crossed for what will come. Which way the virus will go is unpredictable, but the situation is under control. We have our projections and counter plans in place. Healthcare workers are ready to deal with any kind of situation. It is difficult to say anything beyond this.

Is Chandigarh in the community transmission phase as source of infection in three cases is not known?

I completely disagree with that. Mapping of cases in which the source of information is not known shows a scattered pattern, but in a majority of cases it (source) has been identified. Though we have stray cases, these are not on a large scale. A majority of cases are linked with persons who have travel history to foreign countries and those have been mapped successfully. Tests for unknown sources are underway.

Dr Gajinder Dewan, director, health services, Chandigarh ( HT Photo )

We haven’t aggressively tested people. Do you agree?

We are not running short of kits. That depends on the protocol and the wisdom of physician who needs to be tested. We can carry out tests of people who come under the protocols set by the Central government. We have also directed that all persons with flu-like symptoms in the city be tested and they are being tested in turns. Rapid kit testing has stopped and we are awaiting directions on how to go about it. We are testing wherever required.

How efficient has the house-to-house survey been?

You cannot test 12 lakh people in the city at this stage, but we are on the job when it comes to identifying people who might have got infected. Moreover, the survey is a confidence-building exercise. The residents are terrified with what is happening around the globe we are reaching out to them to find out whether they have any Covid-19 symptoms. People are being identified and will be examined further. This is also to rule out apprehensions of community transmission.

What challenges is the health department likely to face after the post Covid-19 lockdown period?

We need to educate people about the precautionary steps they have to take and safety measures for that scenario have to be in place. The question is: What will happen after the lockdown will be lifted? You cannot give a certificate that the region is coronavirus disease-free region and everything is normal.