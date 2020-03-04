e-paper
Tourism in Taj city bears the brunt of coronavirus scare

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:09 IST
AGRA The coronavirus scare has hit tourism trade in the Taj city, which has been pounded with mass cancellations of hotel bookings and tour packages.

The tourism sector here is bound to see tough a time in the days ahead due to the onslaught of coronavirus in China, said experts in the hospitality industry.

“There is an impact on inflow of tourists. The footfall of visitors at Taj Mahal is lower in comparison to the previous week,” observed an ASI official at Taj.

“Bookings are being cancelled in bulk after restrictions on tourists coming from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan. Besides, Indian and foreign passengers arriving directly or indirectly from Macau, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan have to undergo medical screening at the port of entry,” said Rajeev Saxena, vice-president, Tourism Guild of Agra.

Though tourist inflow usually decreases during this time of the year, coronavirus scare has further affected the numbers, he said.

“The tourism season is plagued by the onslaught of coronavirus in China and this has led to bulk cancellation of bookings. After six suspected cases were reported in Agra, inflow of both domestic and foreign tourists will be affected,” stated Sandeep Arora, president, Agra Tourism Development Foundation.

“The government and Agra administration should ensure that panic is controlled, failing which tourism sector in Agra will have to bear the brunt,” he added.

