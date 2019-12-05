Tourist throng Manali to enjoy snowfall

cities

In the wake of snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh during past one week, tourists from plains have been rushing to the hill state.

Though heavy snowfall in higher reaches has intensified cold across the state, increased occupancy have cheered up the tourism industry.

Tourists from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are making a beeline to Manali and surrounding areas to witness snow and were seen rejoicing in Solang, a popular tourist spot near Manali.

However, Rohtang Pass remains closed for tourists due to excessive snowfall. District administration and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are engaged in snow clearance work.

Manali Hotel and Restaurant Association president Gajendra Thakur said tourist inflow in Manali has increased by 15% in December as compared to the previous month.

“Hotel occupancy in Manali has increased to 30% from 15% in November. Tourists inflow is expected to increase from December 15 and hence rise in occupancy by 50%,” he said.

SNOW FORECAST FROM DEC 11

Himachal Pradesh will be receiving fresh snowfall and rainfall from December 11 onwards. The higher and middle hills will receive snowfall while rains are expected to lash the lower hills of the state.

“Due to fresh western disturbance, weather is likely to change in Himachal from December 11. However, it will remain dry for the next few days,” said state’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh.

Weather on Thursday was mostly dry throughout the state. Minimum temperatures were normal but maximum temperatures were two degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature in prominent tourists’ destinations Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Dharamshala was 6.2, -0.4, 7.7 and 6.8 degrees while maximum was 17.4, 14.0, 13.7 and 15.4°C.

The minimum temperature in Kufri, an excursion spot near Shimla, was 7.7 degrees and maximum temperature was 11.5 degrees. The maximum and minimum temperature in Kalpa, Kinnaur district, was 6.4 and zero degrees.

The lowest temperature in Himachal was -8.7 degrees recorded in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district while Berthin in Bilaspur district was the hottest at 24.4°C.