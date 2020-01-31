Towing van driver suffers fit, crashes into parked vehicles in Kalyan

cities

A towing van driver, who was on duty, suffered a fit and rammed into parked vehicles in Kalyan’s busy Mohammad Ali Chowk on Thursday.

The driver was rushed to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

As per the Kalyan traffic police, the 40-year-old driver of a towing van, Sunil Jadhav, was driving the vehicle when he suffered a fit and crashed into two-wheelers parked along the roadside. The towing van stopped just before it could crash into a jewellery store.

Twelve two-wheelers, a four-wheeler and an autorickshaw were damaged in the incident.

The incident caused panic among the pedestrians and the shopkeepers at the chowk. The entire incident was caught in CCTV installed inside the jewellery store.

Initially, shopkeepers thought the driver was drunk and had demanded compensation for the damage and action against the driver for negligence.

A case has been registered at the Mahatma Phule police station.

An officer from Mahatma Phule police station said, “A case has been registered and investigation will be carried out after taking the driver’s statement. We will take statements of owners whose vehicles have been damaged.”

A man, who works in a grocery store at the chowk, claimed that a bike fell over him and he suffered minor injuries.

“I work in a grocery store at the chowk. I came out of the shop to wash my hands after lunch. Suddenly, the van rammed into bikes parked in front of my shop and a bike fell on my hand,” said Sunil Malvade, 55, who works in the grocery shop.

Senior traffic police inspector Sukhdev Patil said, “Since morning the driver was on duty towing vehicles in different parts of the city. When he was heading towards to the traffic office after work, he suffered a fit and lost control on the van. He is out of danger but is still in hospital.”

He added, “There were no hawkers on the road and so there was no major injury or casualty in the accident.”

Shopkeepers also voiced opposition to towing of vehicles.

“Towing of vehicles should be completely stopped. Traffic police should introduce P1 P2 parking. There is no dedicated space provided by the civic authority for parking and the traffic police take strict action,” said Rakesh Mutha, president of Kalyan shopkeepers’ association.

