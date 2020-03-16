Track all guests with foreign travel history, police tell hotels, guest houses

cities

PUNE The Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad police have urged travel-related industries, including hotels, lodges, guest houses among others to keep a record of their guests with a foreign travel history. These guests maybe Indian as well as foreign nationals, say police.

The orders were passed by Sandeep Bishnoi, commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad (PC) police, on March 13. The order in Pune city, however, was passed by Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police, Pune, on Monday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have invoked Section 144(1) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) while the Pune city police invoked Section 68 of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

However, as an effect of both the orders, the accommodation service providers will be required to keep a record of foreign customers. They will be required to provide the information to the local police station and district control room at district collector office.

The mention of Section 144 of CrPC had led to confusion on social media about restriction on movement or assembly. However, Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner, had clarified, “We have been discussing this issue with the police since yesterday (Sunday). Part of Section 144 (of CrPC) has been imposed. However, let me reiterate, that there will not be any restriction on movement. There will, however, be some other restrictions imposed by the police.”

“Failing to adhere to these restrictions will invite police action. If the provisions of sub-sections 1 are violated, we will initiate necessary action against the violators,” he said.

District collector, Naval Kishore Ram said that Epidemic Act is already invoked in the city and as per that act, there are restrictions on the social gatherings.

The Pune traders association has also decided to observe self imposed closure for three days in order to prevent spreading of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the city. According to traders association, shops will be closed from Tuesday till Thursday. Essential commodities such as grocery and medicines will not be included in this.

Same information sought from travel industry under two different Acts

