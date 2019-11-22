Trader robbed of cash in broad daylight

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:53 IST

LUCKNOW In a broad daylight incident, two armed bike-borne assailants robbed a fruit wholesaler of cash in the crowded Nirala Nagar area on Friday. The victim said the duo opened fire to threaten him and fled from the spot after committing the crime.

The incident occurred when the victim, Raj Kumar Sonkar alias ‘Bablu’, 52, was returning from his shop at Naveen Galla Mandi on Faizabad road around 4 pm, said district police spokesman Ashish Dwivedi.

The two assailants were following Sonkar and tried to snatch his bag when he slowed down his motorcycle to turn towards his house near Charan Guest House in Nirala Nagar, said Dwivedi.

“In the FIR, the complainant mentioned that he lost balance and fell on the road along with his motorcycle. The assailants took advantage of this and snatched his bag containing cash,” said Dwivedi.

“The complainant suspected involvement of his younger brother Raja Sonkar’s father-in-law Vijay Pahalwan and his two sons Deepu and Manish in the crime,” he added.

The police registered an FIR of loot against the unidentified assailants at Hasanganj police station. However, the complainant did not mention the amount of cash looted. Sonkar said he could ascertain it after checking his cash collection register.

Meanwhile, a police team was scanning footages of CCTV cameras installed near the spot to get more clues about the assailants involved in the incident.