Traders in Mumbai oppose rule that bans travel beyond 2km

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 01:41 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Opposing the Mumbai Police’s order that prohibits citizens from travelling beyond the 2-km-radius, Viren Shah, president of Federation of Retail Traders’ Welfare Association, on Tuesday claimed that the decision will benefit e-commerce giants and hit retail business further by 50%. “The unlocking began in June and shops were allowed to remain open on odd/even formula with limited capacity. But what is the point of opening shops and then asking commuters to stay home and not to venture out?” Shah said.

He claimed that authorities assured traders that a decision will soon be taken on the restrictions. If a decision is not taken, the traders will decide their further course of action, said Shah.

