e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Cities / Traders moving away from BJP, says AAP

Traders moving away from BJP, says AAP

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to roll back the sealing drive in Delhi, claiming it had “devastated” traders.

Sisodia’s demand came after the BJP, on Monday, organised a traders’ convention at Talkatora Stadium. Tweeting a video that showed empty chairs at the event, the deputy CM said even the city’s businessmen had moved away from the BJP.

“Traders did not attend the convention because they are scared that the BJP-led MCDs may seal their enterprises,” he said in another tweet.

Later in a press statement, Sisodia said, “We have worked for the betterment of businessmen and that’s why brought down the tax. We had stopped the raid raj by the authorities.”

Over 6,000 properties in Delhi were sealed between December 2017 and January 2019. According to reports, the total number of properties sealed in areas falling under the three corporations till January 31, 2019, is 2,716 (NDMC), 2,112 (SDMC) and 1,479 (EDMC), AAP said.

In his first town hall meeting, chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had said, “I believe if we can give space to traders to do business freely then every businessman will be honest. They are forced to become dishonest due to the pressure from the authorities. In Delhi, businessmen also faced the pressure of sealing drive.”

top news
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Fire at reception area of PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg home, brought under control
Fire at reception area of PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg home, brought under control
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities