Traffic advisory for Sunday in Delhi

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:59 IST

New Delhi:

Traffic will be affected in certain parts of the national capital on Sunday because of processions planned to mark Shahidi Gurupurab, the Delhi traffic police said.

In a traffic advisory issued on Thursday, the police said the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will take out a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession on Sunday for the death anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

The ‘Nagar Kirtan’’ will start from Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk at 10 am, the advisory stated.

“The procession will terminate at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib after covering Nai Sadak, Chawri Bazar, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj Bridge, DBG Road, Chuna Mandi, Panchkuian Road, Kali Bari Marg, Baba Kharak Sing Marg, Gurudwara Bangla Shahib, Gole Dakkhana and Pt Pant Marg,” the advisory added.

Keeping in view the procession, traffic will be affected in some roads and diversions will be placed, the advisory said.