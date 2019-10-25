Traffic cops distribute 45,106 discount coupons in 4 months under ‘Aabhaar Yojana’

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:23 IST

A total of 45,106 coupons have been distributed so far by Pune traffic police under its ‘Aabhaar Yojana’ that was launched in June this year.

These discount coupons are being given to commuters by the traffic police, for not having pending e-challans or traffic violations registered to their name.

The initiative, a brainchild of K Venkatesham, commissioner, Pune police and Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), has collaborated with various shops and hotels for five to 50 per cent discounts.

“We have tied up with various food aggregators and online payment services such as Paytm, Swiggy and Uber who are offering online coupons. These coupons can be redeemed by the citizens at the 115 participating establishments in the city. The discount coupon code will be valid at all participating establishments,” said Deshmukh.

“We plan on increasing the value of incentives so high, that people think twice before breaking rules. Also, it will encourage them to pay off their dues. It is a win-win situation for the public and police,” added Deshmukh

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 20:23 IST