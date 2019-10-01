e-paper
Traffic has become more disciplined after new fines: Kejriwal

Oct 01, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

Delhi’s traffic has visibly become more “disciplined” after the increased fines under the amended Motor Vehicles, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference, the chief minister indicated that the government does not intend to lower the heavy penalties under the new law as of now. “Traffic has definitely become more disciplined after the amended Act was implemented from September 1. It is visible on roads and there is no doubt in that,” Kejriwal said.

He, however, said the government continues to engage with multiple stakeholders on the issue. “If someone or any group reports problems at any point of time about any particular clause in the Act, we will consider doing the needful. But, as of now we haven’t received much complaints from the people,” Kejriwal said.

The Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in July after which the Centre notified amendments on August 28. Under this, around 63 clauses, mostly higher penalties for traffic offences, were to be implemented across the country from September 1.

In Delhi, and in several other states, no spot fines are being charged and only court challans are being issued for all traffic offences as the government is yet to notify the compounding fees.

Several states such as Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana and Gujarat have so far not enforced the penalties of the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:23 IST

