Home / Cities / Traffic marshal assaulted by neighbour in Ludhiana, injured

Traffic marshal assaulted by neighbour in Ludhiana, injured

The victim, Vishal Kaushal, 36, a tea stall owner, suffered a fracture in his jaw and he has been admitted to a hospital

cities Updated: May 09, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The victim, Vishal Kaushal, 36, a tea stall owner, suffered a fracture in his jaw and he has been admitted to a hospital.
The victim, Vishal Kaushal, 36, a tea stall owner, suffered a fracture in his jaw and he has been admitted to a hospital.(HT Photo)
         

A traffic marshal, a volunteer attached to the traffic police, was injured after a neighbour assaulted him with an iron rod at his house on the Sangla Wala Shivala Road late Friday evening.

The victim, Vishal Kaushal, 36, a tea stall owner, suffered a fracture in his jaw and he has been admitted to a hospital. The family has also lodged a complaint with the police. Anita Kaushal, mother of the victim, alleged that, on Friday night, their neighbour Rahul, 26, came to their house and asked for a lighter.

She alleged the accused was drunk and made a lewd gesture towards her, which triggered an argument between Rahul and Vishal. Rahul assaulted Vishal with a rod and fled leaving him injured. She said they rushed Vishal to the civil hospital from where he was referred to the ESI hospital. From there, he was referred to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO at the Division number 3 police station, said the police have initiated the procedure to lodge an FIR.

