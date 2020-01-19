e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / Traffic police issue 401 fines during special drive

Traffic police issue 401 fines during special drive

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: The traffic police on Sunday carried out a special drive targeting commuters for violating various traffic rules across the city. The officials focused on 11 kinds of traffic offences, including wrong side driving and riding without helmet, and issued 401 challans during the drive.

According to the traffic police, several officials were part of the drive which was carried throughout the day.

A traffic police official said, “On Sunday, we carried out a drive specifically focusing on 11 kinds of offences under the supervision of deputy commission of police (traffic).”

According to the data provided by the traffic police, the maximum number of challans (187) were issued for wrong side driving. The second most number of fines (99) were issued for wrong parking, followed by riding without helmet (51). The other offences for which the challans were handed out were carrying passengers more than seating capacity (27), not carrying pollution certificate (1), mobile use (5), speeding (12), red light jump (10), triple riding (1), black film on windows (2), and driving without seat belt (6).

On January 14, during a similar drive, the traffic police had issued 209 challans against wrong side driving.

top news
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Lucknow women’s anti-CAA stir on despite face-off with cops over blankets
Lucknow women’s anti-CAA stir on despite face-off with cops over blankets
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities