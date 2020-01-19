Traffic police issue 401 fines during special drive

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:45 IST

Gurugram: The traffic police on Sunday carried out a special drive targeting commuters for violating various traffic rules across the city. The officials focused on 11 kinds of traffic offences, including wrong side driving and riding without helmet, and issued 401 challans during the drive.

According to the traffic police, several officials were part of the drive which was carried throughout the day.

A traffic police official said, “On Sunday, we carried out a drive specifically focusing on 11 kinds of offences under the supervision of deputy commission of police (traffic).”

According to the data provided by the traffic police, the maximum number of challans (187) were issued for wrong side driving. The second most number of fines (99) were issued for wrong parking, followed by riding without helmet (51). The other offences for which the challans were handed out were carrying passengers more than seating capacity (27), not carrying pollution certificate (1), mobile use (5), speeding (12), red light jump (10), triple riding (1), black film on windows (2), and driving without seat belt (6).

On January 14, during a similar drive, the traffic police had issued 209 challans against wrong side driving.