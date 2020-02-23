Traffic police issue alert in view of religious congregation at Shahi Idgah

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:44 IST

New Delhi: Many arterial roads in north Delhi such as the Sadar Thana Road, Rani Jhansi Road, New Rohtak Road and Idgah Road are likely to witness severe traffic congestion on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

“Ijtima, a religious gathering, is going on at Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazar till February 24. The expected gathering on February 24 would be around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh,” said the Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet on Sunday.

Ijtima is an Islamic religious congregation. The dates are usually flexible. In Delhi, the four-day congregation this year ends on Monday. In an advisory issued later in the day, the traffic police said that the worst of the congestion is likely to be witnessed between 6 am and 5 pm in and around Sadar Bazar.

Senior traffic officials said that the congestion could have cascading effect around Filmistan, Chhoti Masjid, the Lahori Gate Masjid, Singhara Chowk, Motia Khan Chowk and parts of DB Gupta Road in Paharganj.