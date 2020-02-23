e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Traffic police issue alert in view of religious congregation at Shahi Idgah

Traffic police issue alert in view of religious congregation at Shahi Idgah

cities Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Many arterial roads in north Delhi such as the Sadar Thana Road, Rani Jhansi Road, New Rohtak Road and Idgah Road are likely to witness severe traffic congestion on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

“Ijtima, a religious gathering, is going on at Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazar till February 24. The expected gathering on February 24 would be around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh,” said the Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet on Sunday.

Ijtima is an Islamic religious congregation. The dates are usually flexible. In Delhi, the four-day congregation this year ends on Monday. In an advisory issued later in the day, the traffic police said that the worst of the congestion is likely to be witnessed between 6 am and 5 pm in and around Sadar Bazar.

Senior traffic officials said that the congestion could have cascading effect around Filmistan, Chhoti Masjid, the Lahori Gate Masjid, Singhara Chowk, Motia Khan Chowk and parts of DB Gupta Road in Paharganj.

top news
‘PM Modi a friend of mine’: Prez Trump as he embarks on maiden India visit
‘PM Modi a friend of mine’: Prez Trump as he embarks on maiden India visit
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities