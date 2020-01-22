Traffic police take measures to decongest Hapur Road intersection

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:36 IST

Ghaziabad: In a bid to decongest the busy Hapur Road intersection (T-point) at Thakurdwara in the city, the traffic police on Wednesday took some measures. The officials said that the plan will be on experimental basis and will be reviewed in a week.

The Thakurdwara intersection is a three-way junction (T-junction) at the end of the Hapur Road, which leads traffic from GT Road towards Dasna, NH-9 and Hapur. The Hapur Road over the years has become very congested due to non-availability of land on sides for further expansion. The T-junction, which is the merger point of Hapur Road and GT Road, faces heavy traffic congestion on daily basis.

“The traffic congestion at the T-point has worsened over years as it also houses the three-lane Thakurdwara flyover. As part of the decongestion plan, we have stopped the plying of ‘Vikram’ autos on the GT Road. Now, every such auto will move over the Thakurdwara flyover. This will help ease traffic bottleneck,” said SN Singh, superintendent of police (traffic).

The traffic officials said that the vacant space below the Thakurdwara flyover (towards Ghanta Ghar side) will be used as a parking lot. “The open space is presently occupied by vendors and the local traders also park their cars there. This further leads to encroachment over the road. So, we have decided that the open spaces will be converted to parking lots. This will remove encroachment and will also prevent any vehicle from parking on the roadside,” Singh said.

The GT Road stretch below the Thakurdwara flyover passes through one of the busiest stretches in the old Ghaziabad city, which spans up to Ghanta Ghar.

The traffic police have already barricaded the dividers at Ghanta Ghar and are not allowing vehicles to move to other sides. This has also reduced the haphazard movement of vehicles.

In another move, the traffic cops will also be shutting down the Mohan Nagar intersection from January 27 to 29 for erecting the structures of a mechanised pedestrian foot overbridge.

“There will be a shutdown of up and down road on GT Road and also the road coming from Vasundhara to Mohan Nagar will remain shut from midnight to 6am on three days. The six-hour period will help agencies to put up structure of the FOB. Alternate plan has been chalked out for vehicular movement,” the SP (traffic) said.

The FOB will be the first facility in the city which will have escalators on both sides to facilitate pedestrian movement.