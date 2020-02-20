Traffic restriction on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way for construction of elevated U-turn at Shankar Chowk

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 20:49 IST

Gurugram: A section of Delhi-Gurgaon expressway (Delhi to Jaipur side) will be closed for traffic movement near DLF Phase 2 from 11pm to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday for the construction of Shankar Chowk elevated U-turn. The Gurugram traffic police, with the help of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will divert traffic on the service road of the expressway during the seven-hour period.

An order issued by Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner, Gurugram traffic police, on Wednesday, read, “In order to prevent obstruction, injury and annoyance to the public due to construction of U-turn near DLF Phase-II, Delhi to Jaipur side main carriageway of NH-48 should be closed for traffic on February 22 and 23 from 11 pm to 6 am (sic).”

The traffic police said that they will deploy enough traffic personnel so that there is no congestion. “Traffic inspector highway-1 Gurugram is charged with the responsibility to implement the orders under the supervision of ACP traffic highway. NHAI shall erect barricades as per the approved traffic diversion plan (sic),” read the order.

The NHAI consultant for the project said that traffic marshals of NHAI contractor will be at the sight to ensure that commuters don’t face any issue. “We are placing the girders for the elevated U-turn. After the girders are positioned, we will then put the slabs which won’t require any restriction for traffic movement,” said Saurabh Singhal, NHAI consultant.

The highways authority consultant said that two heavy cranes of 150 tonnes will carry out the process of placing the girders on the flyover pillars. NHAI officials said that for two days, main carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway (Delhi-Jaipur side) will be blocked during night for traffic near the Shankar Chowk elevated U-turn site. “When the main carriageway will be blocked, commuters will be able to access the service road and there won’t be any disturbance to traffic movement,” said Singhal.

The elevated U-turn at Shankar Chowk will facilitate traffic coming from Delhi to take a U-turn towards Shankar Chowk. Work on the project started last March, with a deadline of 18 months. Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, said, “Work is going on at quick pace, and we are hopeful that by the end of April this flyover will open for traffic.”