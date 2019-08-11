Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of August 15

delhi

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 01:43 IST

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday, warning commuters of roads closures and diversions ahead of the Independence Day dress rehearsals starting August 13.

The advisory said that routes, including Netaji Subhash Marg to Delhi Gate, GPO to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg to Yamuna Bazar, Chandni Chowk to Red to Ring Fort, Daryaganj Road and Link Road to Netaji Subhash Chand Marg will remain closed on August 13 and August 15 from 4 am to 10 am.

“Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT Bridge on August 13 and August 15 from 4 am to 10 am,” the advisory read.

Two alternatives have been suggested to commuters travelling from north to south region in the national capital.

Commuters can either take Sri Aurbindo Marg via Safdarjang Road, Mother Teresa Crescent and Panchkuian Road to reach the Rani Jhansi flyover or reach Connaught Place via Minto Road, Bhavbhuti Marg via Ajmeri Gate and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg to reach their destinations in north Delhi.

To reach the Ring Road from east Delhi, traffic police had advised commuters to use Delhi-Noida-Directway Flway via Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabaad Bridge.

“Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed. Similarly, traffic would not be permitted on lower ring road from ISBT Kashmiri Gate towards Shanti Van and from IP flyover towards Rajghat,” a senior traffic official said.

The official added that vehicle carrying goods will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight of Monday (Aug 12) to 11am on Tuesday.

Interstate buses will not be allowed between ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan from midnight to 11 am on August 15.

“Local city buses, including DTC, will not move between ISBT to NH-24/NH ‘T’ point (Nizamuddin Khatta) on ring road from midnight to 11 am on August 15,” the traffic advisory added.

