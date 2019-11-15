Traffic violators beware! E-challaning system launched in city, first in Punjab

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:43 IST

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Friday launched the state’s first e-challaning system at the traffic police complex. Over 100 challans were issued through the new system on the first day itself.

The first to be challaned was Sanjay Kumar Jadali of Guru Hargobind Nagar for jumping the red lights. The challan was issued around 2.26pm.

Addressing the media, the police chief said that the new system has hi-tech cameras with automatic number-plate reader (ANPR), red light violation detectors (RLVD) and night vision features for detecting ‘red light jump’ and ‘zebra crossing’ violations at six locations — Old Session Chowk, Hero Bakery Chowk on Pakhowal Road, Mini Secretariat Crossing, Durga Mata Mandir Chowk near Jagraon Bridge, Dholewal Chowk and Chhatri Chowk (the intersection point near HDFC Bank) on Mall Road.

He added that gradually the system will be upgraded to detect other violations such as riding without helmet and driving on wrong side. “More rotaries will be covered in the second phase. Under safe city project, over 800 cameras are already operational in the city and these cameras will used for expanding the project and detecting violations,” the police commissioner said.

The police chief said the new system will act as a strong deterrent against traffic violators will bring respite to law-abiding commuters and improve the traffic flow.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Sukhpal Singh Brar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Deepak Pareek, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh and Punjab Police consultant Pritpal Singh are looking after the project.

HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS

The cameras installed at various locations will detect traffic violations and automatically gather the details about the vehicle such as vehicle owner’s name, address and other details. Following this, a challan will be generated against the vehicle owner through the system.

The staff deployed at the e-challaning office will send the challan document through the speed post to the address of the vehicle owner.

The challan will be a two-page document — on the first page, there will be details of the vehicle owner and the fine he has to pay. It will also have a column to fill the details about the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of violation. The second page will have four photographs of the camera showing the violation.

HOW TO PAY CHALLAN?

After the challan is issued, the violator can pay the challan online through credit card, debit card or net banking by using the ‘e-challan payment’ link which is provided on the official website of Ludhiana Police —www.ludhaianpolice.in or pay by visiting to the nearest Punjab Police Saanjh Kendra.

“The violator will have pay the challan of ₹350 (₹300 for violation + ₹50 postal charges) within 30 days of the issue of challan. In case the compounding fee is not paid on time, the challan will be sent to the court concerned from traffic wing for further judicial proceedings,” said police commissioner.