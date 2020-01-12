e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Trailer driver stops to repair puncture, run over by car

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 01:39 IST
HT Correspondent
A trailer driver died and the cleaner was seriously injured after a speeding car hit them when they were repairing the truck on the roadside in Bhiwandi on Friday. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

According to Bhiwandi Narpoli police officers, Vijaykumar Singh, 40, and Rajkumar Singh, 38, were going towards Thane when one of the trailer’s tyres burst. Around 5am, they parked the trailer to repair the puncture. A police officer said, “While they were repairing the puncture, an unknown vehicle rammed into the trailer where the two were standing. The vehicle didn’t stop after hitting them. Later, a motorist called us to inform us about the accident. The two were taken to a hospital but Vijaykumar died during treatment. Rajkumar has sustained serious injuries.”

A case was registered under IPC sections against the unknown driver and police is searching for the accused.

