Train to ferry 1.6K migrants to Kerala cancelled from Thane at last minute

Train to ferry 1.6K migrants to Kerala cancelled from Thane at last minute

May 25, 2020
A Shramik special scheduled to ferry 1,600 migrants from Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from Thane to Ernakulam in Kerala was cancelled a few hours before the scheduled departure at 6pm on Sunday, prolonging the workers’ wait to return home. The Central Railway (CR) officials blamed the cancellation on the lack of coordination between the state and Kerala governments.

“The train was ready to depart for Kerala, but it had to be cancelled after a request from their government,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR, Mumbai.

“According to the Thane collectorate, the train had to be cancelled as the Kerala government did not give consent for it on the grounds of non-availability of e-pass,” said a senior official from CR.

The list of 1,600 passengers was made by representatives of the Malayalee community, based on the request of migrants. The train was the first scheduled service between Thane and Ernakulam, as the previous one departed from LTT, Mumbai.

“The passengers from Thane, Vasai, Andheri and Navi Mumbai travelled to the station at least three-four hours early to complete the formalities such as medical test and verification. Around 2pm, the passengers were told the train had been cancelled,” said Shashikumar Nair, general secretary, All Thane Malayalee Association.

“I reached the station, with my two children and a friend who is five-months pregnant. A few days ago, we got an inquiry call from the gram panchayat office in my village, Kaiparambu, in Thrissur district in Kerala. Late on Saturday, we got the confirmation about the train,” said Shreeja Shaji, 36, a resident of Vasai.

“We were told the Kerala government cancelled the train due to lack of quarantine facility. It was so disappointing to hear this, as a few days ago the Kerala government said they are equipped with a quarantine facility for four lakh migrants,” added Shaji.

“As soon as we learned about the cancellation, we informed around 60% of the passengers who were on their way to Thane station,” said Nair.

A group of six women from Andheri, in the 22-25 age group, who were worked at an ayurvedic centre, said they are clueless about the future. “We have lost our jobs. After our train was confirmed, we vacated our rental homes. Now we don’t where to stay,” said one of them.

