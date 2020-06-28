Trains, flights taking more passengers out of city than those arriving back

After lockdown, more people seem to have exited Pune through air and rail services amid a surging Covid tally, which on Sunday reached 16,125 positive cases with a total of 613 deaths in the city.

According to data available with airport authorities, as many as 71,496 passengers departed Pune while 41,530 people arrived in Pune during a span of one month after May 25, when civic aviation ministry resumed flight operations in the country. As many as 618 flights arrived in the city while the same number of flights departed.

On the other hand, around 22,000 people – mostly migrant workers – have returned to the city as against 37,800 leaving on the Pune-Danapur express, the only train starting from Pune after railways resumed partial operations on June 2.

Passengers exiting the city by Shramik trains, a special service run by railways, are not included in this.

The district administration dispatched around 1.25 lakh migrant workers through 100 trains and buses.

“There are average 1,350 boarding Pune-Danapur express daily. The number of passengers arriving at Pune station by the same train is comparatively less,” said Pune Railway Division spokesperson.

According to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, Pune is a hub of education and industry, people from various sectors and students, their parents, businessmen, labourers and have exited city by flights and trains.

After declaration of a pan India lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all flight operations were stopped since March 25. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) gave its permission to resume flight operations on May 25 after which flights started to Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Prayagraj and Udaipur cities from Pune.

Lohegaon Airport Director Kuldeep Singh said “A total of 1.13 lakh passengers travelled through the airport during the past one month. The number of outgoing passengers is high when compared with incoming passengers during the Coronavirus period. Those passengers like students, businessman and other professionals seeking employment opportunities are higher in number in the arrivals category. We are following all the social distancing norms and guidelines issued by the government for passenger safety,” he said.

He explained that medical teams were on duty to cater to the incoming and outgoing passenger traffic at the airport and the authorities were being assisted b by Customs and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in their transport duties.

Ram said, “Those who were desperate to leave city went during lockdown only. Now people going through regular train are those with regular work purpose.”