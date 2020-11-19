e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Transfer, promotion of judges in district courts may affect pace of cases

Transfer, promotion of judges in district courts may affect pace of cases

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The transfer and promotion of 140 judges posted in Delhi’s district courts in the past week stand to affect the pace of several legal cases, including those pertaining to the North East Delhi violence, the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and the criminal defamation case brought by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani.

A notice dated November 18 issued by the Delhi high court listed the postings and transfers of 124 judges and the appointment of 90 newly inducted officers in the Delhi Judicial Services.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, whose court was designated to hear cases against parliamentarians and legislators, was hearing the criminal defamation suit filed by Akbar pertaining to a sexual harassment allegation made by Ramani in October 2018. He has been transferred to Karkadooma and Ravindra Kumar Pandey will replace him.

ACMM Pahuja had not reserved the order in the case, though lawyers of both parties had finished their final arguments.

On November 13, the high court listed 16 promotions to the post of Delhi Higher Judicial Services. Prominent among them were promotions of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshottam Pathak who was hearing cases pertaining to the North East Delhi riots and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur who was hearing cases pertaining to the foreign nationals who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in March.

The transfers, though routine, are likely to delay the cases where in some cases the pleadings would have to be heard again due to the reshuffle.

top news
Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 500,000; 7,486 fresh cases logged
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 500,000; 7,486 fresh cases logged
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
‘Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi’: AAP
‘Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi’: AAP
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In