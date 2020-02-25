Transgenders hurl stones at police post, case registered in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 22:51 IST

As many as 25 persons of the transgender community were booked after they allegedly pelted stones on a police post at Dhandhari Kalan while demanding the release of a rape accused.

Two police personnel, including the police post in-charge, suffered injuries in the incident.

RAPE ACCUSED WAS THEIR DRIVER

As per information, four persons, identified as Harman of Dashmesh Nagar, Sooraj of Dhandhari, Deep and her neighbour Shobha, had been named as accused in a rape case.

Police had arrested Sooraj and Deep on February 23. On Monday, the cops rounded up Harman, who works as a driver for the transgenders.

On Tuesday afternoon when the transgenders heard about his detention, they gathered outside the police post and started creating a ruckus.

They then started stone pelting, in which assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Randhir Singh, in-charge at Dhandhari Kalan police post and another police personnel suffered injuries.

The police had to resort to cane-charging to disperse them.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil of the Focal Point station house officer, said that Harman is facing charges of rape and so they cannot release him.

The SHO also told the protesting transgenders that if they feel that Harman is innocent, they can file an application with senior officials.

The SHO added that the transgenders involved in the stone-pelting will be arrested soon.