Transport body makes number plate system available to select dealers

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:44 IST

New Delhi: The state transport department on Thursday decentralised its high security registration number plate (HSRP) and coloured hologram sticker system by making it available with authorised dealers. Earlier, only vehicle manufacturers were allowed to issue HSRP and fuel quality-based hologram stickers.

The Delhi transport department had on Wednesday issued an order authorising motor vehicle dealers for the “affixation” of HSRP and colour-coded stickers through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). “The dealer will obtain the HSRP and hologram sticker only through authorised source of OEMs in Delhi,” the order issued by the department said.

According to the ministry of road and transport, diesel vehicles have to bear hologram stickers with orange background, while stickers for petrol and CNG-driven vehicles must have a sticker with a light blue background. Other vehicles must have ones with a grey background.

Officials said new vehicles registered after April 1, 2019 would come equipped with HSRP and stickers.

“HSRP and hologram stickers shall not be affixed through any other source at all except for the dealers authorised by OEMs,” the order stated.

The hologram sticker is a third registration plate fixed on the bottom-left side of a vehicle’s windshield. It bears details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

The HSRP plates are chromium-based holograms, applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding a PIN with a minimum of 10 digits into the reflective sheeting on the bottom left of the registration plate.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:44 IST