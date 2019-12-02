Travel agents booked for duping Ludhiana man of ₹2 lakh

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:43 IST

The Basti Jodhewal police have booked two travel agents on Monday for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹2 lakh on pretext of sending his son abroad.

The accused have been identified as Kulwant Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib, and Abdul Sattar Matania, of Friends Colony in Khanna.

In an attempt to win the complainant’s trust, the accused sent him fake ticket, visa and other documents. The victim came to know about the fraud when the airport staff did not allow his son to board the flight.

“A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following the statement of Amarjit Singh, of Gagandeep Colony,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case.

We have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused, the ASI said.