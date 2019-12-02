e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Travel agents booked for duping Ludhiana man of ₹2 lakh

In an attempt to win the complainant’s trust, the accused sent him fake ticket, visa and other documents

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Basti Jodhewal police have booked two travel agents on Monday for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹2 lakh on pretext of sending his son abroad.

The accused have been identified as Kulwant Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib, and Abdul Sattar Matania, of Friends Colony in Khanna.

In an attempt to win the complainant’s trust, the accused sent him fake ticket, visa and other documents. The victim came to know about the fraud when the airport staff did not allow his son to board the flight.

“A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following the statement of Amarjit Singh, of Gagandeep Colony,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case.

We have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused, the ASI said.

top news
PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities