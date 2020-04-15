Tribals mistake doc as thief, pelt stones; 4 cops hurt

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:53 IST

Around 300 tribals mistook a Thane-based doctor, who had gone to the area to distribute food grains, as a thief and pelted stones at his vehicle at Saarni village in Dahanu. Four policemen got hit by stones and were injured the incident when they arrived at the spot to rescue the doctor. The mob mistook the doctor to be a thief as there were rumours in the village that thieves were posing as doctors and police while robbing.

“We have filed cases against 250 persons and arrested 15 of them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act,2005, and Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations,” said a police officer.