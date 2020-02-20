e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Tributes paid to 10 eminent personalities

Tributes paid to 10 eminent personalities

chandigarh Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:00 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday paid tributes to 10 eminent personalities, including freedom fighters, political personalities and journalists, who had passed away since the last assembly session.

On the first day of the budget session, obituary references were made to ex-MLA of joint Punjab (prior to reorganisation) Chaudhary Khurshid Ahmed, former MLA Raj Kumar Gupta, freedom fighters Gurdev Singh and Darbara Singh.

The House also remembered senior journalist and former MP from Karnal Ashwini Kumar Chopra, besides paying tributes to Punjabi writers Dalip Kaur Tiwana and Jaswant Singh Kanwal, and Punjabi folk singer Lachi Bawa.

The House also paid tributes to four children — Simranjit Singh, Sukhjit Kaur, Navjot Kaur and Arudhya Kumari — who lost their lives in the Longowal school van fire tragedy.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect.

The speaker also proposed that homage be paid to journalist Aman Brar, who died in Delhi on Tuesday.

