Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Donates blood for 106th time on retirement day

A voluntary blood donor, Pankaj Kaul, who is a technical assistant-cum-officiating lecturer at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, planted a tree on the PGI campus on his retirement day. What’s more, he donated blood for the 106th time as he bid adieu to the institute. He had joined PGIMER in 1983 for graduation in medical laboratory sciences. His quest to learn more led him to do post-graduation and he went on to study technology microbiology (parasitology) as an in-service candidate. He topped it off with a doctorate.

Journalists caught in the crossfire at Akali protest

When Chandigarh Police resorted to a lathicharge on Shiromani Akali Dal activists at Zirakpur on Thursday to prevent them from entering the Union Territory amid prohibitory orders, the protesters ran towards the journalists for cover. Several journalists ended up bearing the brunt of the police action. The protest was led by SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with Rajya Sabha member Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Bunty Romana, and Dera Bassi SAD MLA NK Sharma. The SAD kisan march activists defied the police when they were told that only a few leaders would be allowed to meet the governor.

No MC meet in September, Congress cries foul

There was no general house meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday. The Congress termed it a violation of MC rules and accused the ruling BJP of working against local democracy. BJP councillors also expressed dissatisfaction but chose to keep their views “off the record”. The common refrain was: “The meeting should be there. Let me check with the MC commissioner and the acting mayor.” It’s another matter that they never got back with the response to their queries.

Car-borne thieves drive away with SUV mirror

Beware, four car-borne thieves driving through Chandigarh at night are stealing whatever they can lay their hands on. A resident of Sector 38, Anuj Raura, lodged a complaint of the theft of a side mirror of the Fortuner parked in his courtyard. The thieves who took away the mirror were caught on CCTV driving an Etios. The CCTV footage showed two of the four men entering the courtyard and fleeing with the mirror.

When VIP violators forget the mask

They issue strict Covid guidelines but take it easy themselves. A photo of Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja was shared on a WhatsApp group of the district public relations office, showing him wearing the mask improperly as his nose was uncovered. Haryana Speaker and Panchkula legislator Gian Chand Gupta, who recently recovered from Covid-19, organised a havan (prayer meet) “to make the environment corona-free” but many participants were seen without a mask. Local Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta, who also recovered from Covid-19, was seen driving a tractor during a farmers’ protest without a mask.

Dr Amandeep Kang received a warm welcome when she took charge as Chandigarh’s director of health services on October 1.

A festive breather in gloomy Covid times

The new director of health services of Chandigarh, Dr Amandeep Kang, received a warm welcome when she took charge on October 1. As she stepped out of her car to reach office, employees of the Government Multispeciality Hospital, Sector 16, were seen clapping for her. Amid the cheers, she even came forward to hug several junior colleagues. “It appeared like a festival in these gloomy Covid times,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Private school students reluctant to join back

A week after academic consultations were started in Chandigarh schools, government schools are reporting a rise in the number of students joining such sessions with children of Classes 9 and 11 also coming along with the board classes. However, students of private schools are still reluctant. Most private schools that opened up partially for students from September 21 are yet to receive any student for academic consultation. The education department will soon hold a meeting with heads of private and government schools to start academic consultations for students below Class 9 as well.

Confusion over late fee for PU admission

According to the academic calendar for first year post-graduate courses released by Panjab University on September 29, the late fee with permission from the vice-chancellor is Rs 3,000. This is higher than the amount notified earlier. While teachers wanted to know how and when the hike was implemented, the dean college development council put out a notice saying the late fee with the V-C’s permission was Rs 2,040.

