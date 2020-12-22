e-paper
Home / Cities / Trident Group begins training of 1,500 candidates under Grameen Kaushalya Yojana

Trident Group begins training of 1,500 candidates under Grameen Kaushalya Yojana

The comprehensive residential programme covers housing, clothing and food facilities for all the students throughout the training schedule.

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Trident Group commenced a training programme for 1,500 candidates under the Grameen Kaushalya Yojana. On December 18, the project’s first batch was inaugurated at Trident’s Takshashila campus in Dhaula by Barnala SDM Varjeet Walia.

The comprehensive residential programme covers housing, clothing and food facilities for all the students throughout the training schedule. To ensure implementation of the same, hostel blocks have been allocated for the students with dedicated caretakers. The trades to be covered under the training are apparel and textiles. The five districts being targeted for the scheme are Barnala, Bathinda, Sangrur, Fazilka, and Mansa, with full focus on rural candidates.

Training has begun for two batches of the sewing machine operator and inline garment checker.

