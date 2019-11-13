Trio booked for duping Gurugram resident of over ₹1 lakh on pretext of govt job

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:09 IST

Gurugram Three men were booked on Tuesday for allegedly duping a 45-year-old man of ₹1.15 lakh on the pretext of getting a job with the Central government for his son. The police said that the men threatened to implicate the man in a fake case, when he refused to give them more money.

Hari Kishan, of Naurangpur village in Kherki Daula, was duped in October, said police.

In the police complaint, Kishan alleged that Sagar, his son, had come across a job vacancy on the internet and contacted the mobile phone number on the advertisement. The suspects allegedly told Kishan that they could get his son the job on an initial payment of ₹1,250, which was done on October 15.

He alleged that between October 15 and November 4, he made five more payments — ₹25,000 thrice, ₹20,000 and ₹5,000. “The accused persons then sent an envelope on my address which contained forms for a life insurance scheme and joining letter for my son. They wanted to mislead us by sending these documents,” Kishan said in the first information report (FIR).

He said that they had asked for ₹50,000 more, but he refused. The complainant told the police that he had spoken to three different people on the phone during this time. “They threatened to ruin my son’s future and said that if I didn’t make the payment, they would implicate us in a fake case. They also threatened to kill me if I reported the incident,” the victim said in the FIR.

Umesh Kumar, sub-inspector (SI), Kherki Daula police station, said that the suspects are yet to be arrested. “The victims were in touch with the suspects until November 8. We are verifying their claims. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday.