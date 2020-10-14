e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / TRP fraud: Four accused to stay in Mumbai Police’s custody till Friday

TRP fraud: Four accused to stay in Mumbai Police’s custody till Friday

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:27 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

Four of the five accused arrested in connection with the manipulation of television rating points (TRPs) by three TV channels will stay in police custody till October 16, even as the crime branch recorded statements of Hansa Research’s CEO Praveen Nijhara and deputy general manager Nitin Deokar for the second consecutive day.

The crime branch arrested Vishal Bhandari, 20, former employee of Hansa Research; Bompalli Rao alias Sanjiv Rao, 44 (on October 6); Shirish Shetty, owner of Fakt Maratha; and Narayan Sharma of Box Cinema (on October 9).

The fifth accused, Vinay Tripathi, a former employee of Hansa Research, who was arrested from Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh, was produced in a local court and given transit remand till October 15. “We have asked Nijhara and Deokar to submit the list of employees from the past five years,” said assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze. “We have also recorded statements of Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Singh. We have recorded statements of Prasant Kumar, CEO of Group M Advertising. Madison World’s founder and chairman Sam Balsara’s statement was recorded earlier and he submitted a few documents on Tuesday,” said Vaze.

Meanwhile, crime branch has issued summons two executive editors of Republic TV Niranjan Narayanswamy and Abhishek Kapoor and asked them to be present to record their statements on Wednesday. The crime branch has initiated a separate inquiry in connection with a document, alleged to be a report of Hansa, shown on Republic TV.

The crime branch mentioned in the summons that “the document telecast, purportedly belongs to Hansa Research Group private limited, and the same is required to be ascertained from you.”

Claiming that they were being targetted by the Mumbai Police, Republic TV in its statement said: “The right to report is guaranteed under Article 19(1) of the Constitution... Republic Media Network will fight this...”

A crime branch team comprising four officers visited Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) office and recorded statements of a few officers, said officials.

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In