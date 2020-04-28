e-paper
Home / Cities / Truck drives arrested with 7kg poppy husk in Mohali

The accused has been identified as Gurdhyan Singh, a resident of Adarsh colony in Balongi

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Police arrested a truck driver with 7kg poppy husk from a naka in Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali, on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Gurdhyan Singh, a resident of Adarsh colony in Balongi.

Police said the accused’s truck was stopped at a naka that was setup to check curfew violations near Cheema Broilers on Airport Road .

The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act at Phase 1 police station and sent to judicial custody.

