e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Truck rams into motorcycle in Chakan, 1 dead

Truck rams into motorcycle in Chakan, 1 dead

cities Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Saturday morning in Chakan after a truck rammed into his motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Pravin Nanasaheb Gade, a resident of Pune who worked at an agriculture machinery company in Pune.

The incident took place around 8am near the Hindustan bio-diesel petrol pump in Bhasegaon, Chakan. The deceased was riding a KTM motorbike registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad when he lost control after a truck allegedly rammed into him from behind. After the impact, Gade fell down from his bike and the truck ran over his head, according to police.

The truck driver has been identified as Shashikumar Baburao Muley, 46, a resident of Dehugaon, Pune, and arrested by police.

A man named Ajit Dafal, 24, a resident of Gavadivasti, Shirur has lodged a complaint in the matter.

A case under sections 279, 338, 304(a), 427 of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Chakan police station against the truck driver. Police sub-inspector GN Patange of Chakan police station is investigating the case

top news
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In