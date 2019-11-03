e-paper
Truck runs over 3-yr-old boy riding cycle with mother in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A three-year-old boy was mowed down by a truck and his mother suffered injuries on Hambran Road on Sunday evening. 

Sunena told the police that she and her son were on their way to Ayali on a bicycle when a speeding truck hit them from the rear, killing her son, Ashish, on the spot.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), PAU police station, said the truck driver, Amandeep, was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. He has been arrested.

He added that the woman was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. 

