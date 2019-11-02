e-paper
Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Trupti Desai files NC against MLA Bacchu Kadu

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent 
PUNE Trupti Desai, president, Bhumata Brigade, has lodged a non-cognizable complaint, on Friday, against MLA Bacchu Kadu on charges of threatening her with dire consequences after she telephoned him to draw his attention towards derogatory messages written about her on Facebook allegedly by his supporters and workers.

Desai in her Facebook post dated October 31, 2019, had stated that Kadu considers himself as a leader of farmers so why does he not agitate against the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for farmers’ issues.

Desai claimed that her post was replied in derogatory and foul language by Kadu’s supporters.

“Kadu during his mobile conversation with her said don’t try to act smart and give me a lecture. Be prepared to face the consequences,” stated the complaint.

