TV actor, 3 others held in ₹1-cr cheating case

The Shil Dhaighar police have arrested four men for allegedly cheating several people of ₹1 crore. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Bhimraj Mallikarjun Malgi, 31; Pravin Verma, 29; Mallesh Shrimant Dingi, 47; and Vavdappa Narsingh Kalor, 38.

CJ Jadhav, senior police inspector, Shil Daighar police station, said, “They used to lure people based on the individual’s interest. We had received a complaint that a man was promised good quality leather products and advance money was taken from him at Kalyan Phata in July. However, the person, who posed as a leather manufacturer, was absconding.”

He said the accused used similar tactics while committing other crimes. Some were given fake notes, while others were given fake gold biscuits, Jadhav said. The police said Malgi, Verma and Dingi often posed as policemen, while Kalor sourced SIM cards. Malgi is a television actor, has essayed the role of a policeman in a popular crime show.

Jadhav said that they are all in police custody till Friday.

On further investigation, the accused confessed to nine crimes of which, some are registered at Turbhe and Kharghar. The police also recovered more than 250 SIM cards and 10 mobile phones.

