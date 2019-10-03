e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

TV actor, 3 others held in ₹1-cr cheating case

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:30 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

The Shil Dhaighar police have arrested four men for allegedly cheating several people of ₹1 crore. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Bhimraj Mallikarjun Malgi, 31; Pravin Verma, 29; Mallesh Shrimant Dingi, 47; and Vavdappa Narsingh Kalor, 38.

CJ Jadhav, senior police inspector, Shil Daighar police station, said, “They used to lure people based on the individual’s interest. We had received a complaint that a man was promised good quality leather products and advance money was taken from him at Kalyan Phata in July. However, the person, who posed as a leather manufacturer, was absconding.”

He said the accused used similar tactics while committing other crimes. Some were given fake notes, while others were given fake gold biscuits, Jadhav said. The police said Malgi, Verma and Dingi often posed as policemen, while Kalor sourced SIM cards. Malgi is a television actor, has essayed the role of a policeman in a popular crime show.

Jadhav said that they are all in police custody till Friday.

On further investigation, the accused confessed to nine crimes of which, some are registered at Turbhe and Kharghar. The police also recovered more than 250 SIM cards and 10 mobile phones.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:30 IST

top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
Oct 03, 2019 05:39 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
Oct 03, 2019 06:42 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities