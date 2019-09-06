Twitter handle of ACO hacked, data lost

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:08 IST

The twitter handle of UP police wing, Anti Corruption Organisation (ACO), was hacked and its user name and handle were changed by an unknown person two days ago. ACO officials said they will register an FIR with Gosainganj police station on Saturday.

Superintendent of police, ACO Lucknow unit, Rajeev Malhotra said the account was recreated and made operational, but the old data of the handle was lost.

The account was created in 2015, but it was made actively operational from last year. ACO officers used to share details about all traps laid by the organisation to crack down on corrupt people, but all this data is lost.

Malhotra said he has written a letter to the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) and the Cyber Cell of Lucknow police, but the formal complaint will be registered on Saturday.

On July 23, the twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Government Railway Police (GRP) was hacked by an unknown person. So far, the police have failed to track the people behind it.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 23:08 IST