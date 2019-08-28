Two arrested for duping Mumbai-based senior citizen of ₹3 crore

cities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police, in a joint operation with the Mumbai police, on Wednesday arrested two men from Abhay Khand in Indirapuram for allegedly running a fake insurance racket through which they had allegedly duped a Mumbai-based senior citizen of about ₹3 crore in name of making investments in shares and insurance policies.

The police identified the suspects Anil Kumar and Vaibhav, who are from Rajeev Colony in Kondli, Delhi, and had been running their operation from a rented flat in Indirapuram. The police said the suspects allegedly procured insurance data of customers from service providers and called up various people, requesting them to invest in insurance policies and shares.

“The two are class 12 graduates and had been into the racket for past one year. We have recovered data of hundreds of customers from their possession and handed them over to Mumbai police. They duped a senior citizen Purushottam Kumar, 70, a resident of Mumbai. The two suspects contacted him and posed as officials from the insurance regulatory and development authority and made him transfer money to their accounts,” Deepak Sharma, SHO, Indirapuram police station, said.

Kumar had lodged an FIR at the Bandra police station in Mumbai and a tip-off from the Mumbai police gave Ghaziabad police a hint about the two suspects operating from Indirapuram.

“On the basis of electronic surveillance, we found the two operating from a rented flat in Indirapuram. Both were arrested and the Mumbai police was informed. Their officers arrived and took the two suspects on transit remand to Mumbai. We have handed over the data and other relevant material which we recovered from the possession of the two suspects,” Sharma said.

The two were booked under IPC sections for impersonation, cheating and forgery at the Banda police station in Mumbai. In another similar case, the Indirapuram police on June 2 had arrested 15 persons for allegedly operating a fake call centre and duping people of money.

“We made two more arrests in the case. We arrested Abhay Pratap Singh, an MBA graduate, and his accomplice Ajay Kumar who is a BTech graduate. They are from Greater Noida and are part of the same gang arrested earlier,” Sharma said.

